Sudan: Lebatt Condemns Obied's Incidents

Khartoum — The African mediator in Sudan negotiations has condemned Monday's incidents in Obied city, the capital of North Kordofan State, which left a number of people martyred and tens injured.

The African Union's mediator, Mohamed Al-Hassan Lubbat, said in a press conference that he held at the AU premises in Khartoum Wednesday that the AU strongly rejects killing of peaceful protesters, pointing to necessity of bringing the culprits to fair trial in order to be punished.

He indicated the joint negotiation committee was abou to conclude its work, disclosing that the signing of the constitutional document would contribute to formation of an independent committee to investigate in the recent incidents, calling on the negotiating parties to be hasty in concluding the agreement for the national interest.