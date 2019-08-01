Tanzania: Police Insists Senior Finance Ministry Official Committed Suicide

Dar es Salaam — Police has today said that Mr Leopold Lwabaje (56), a senior officer at the ministry of finance, whose body was found hanging on a mango tree in Mkuranga, committed suicide.

This comes just a day after his family raised suspicions over circumstances surrounding his death.

Yesterday, Mr Lwabaje's family spokesperson Mugisha Brassio, said they don't believe that he committed suicide.

Mr Brassion said the family is suspicious that the deceased didn't commit suicide because some of the clothes their relative was wearing when his body was found wasn't similar to those he had the day he went missing for the second time.

The family also claimed that Mr Lwabaje disappeared shortly after reporting to Mburahati police station on July 26, morning.

However, police said that Mr Lwabaje went missing on July 25 leaving behind a simple Will.

He also directed his family to make sure that four cattle are slaughtered during his burial ceremony.

"On July 25, Mr Lwabaje arrived earlier at office and sent his diver back home to pick his telephone... he used the time to sneak to the unknown," said Mr Mambosasa in a statement.

On July 26, at around 8am the police received a call from Mgoza village chairman Mr Mohamed Said (68), who informed them there was a body of unknown man hanging on a tree.

According to the statement a medical report from Mkuranga Hospital indicates that the deceased committed suicide.

The police added that there was no any evidence of any confrontations at the scene, where deceased body was found, something, which indicates that the deceased didn't try to defend himself.

The deceased's body was found with a total of Sh188,000 a wallet, which also contained $10 as well as voters registration card," said Mr Mambosasa in the statement.

After Mkuranga residents failure to recognize him the police managed to locate the deceased's relatives on July 29.