Tanzania: No Excuse, Villagers Should Be Connected to Power Says Energy Minister

Same — Minister of energy Dr Medard Kalemani has warned Tanzania Electric Supplying Company Limited (Tanesco) that they will face the government wrath should the company fail to connect new customers.

According to the minister since the customers are paying, Tanesco should always make sure that there are enough electric poles to connect new customers.

"This is a directive to all Tanesco managers across the country that the government will not spare anyone, who fails to connect new customer to service due to lack of electric poles," said the minister.

He issued the directives, while inspecting the implementation of REA phase III in Kilamawe and Kinonigoni villages in Same and Mwanga districts respectively.

He also directed Tanesco managers in the two districts to make sure that more people are connected through the implementation of Rural Electrification Agency phase III.

"You should go to the field and make sure that villagers are connected rather than staying in the office," said Dr Kalemani.

On his part Mwanga Member of Parliament Dr JumanneMaghembe accused Tanesco of leaving out some of the villages during the implementation of REA phase III.