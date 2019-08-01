Tanzania: Azania Bank Pre-Tax Profit 'Doubles' in Second Quarter

31 July 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Azania Bank Ltd (ABL)'s pre-tax profit climbed to Sh3.1 billion during the second quarter of this year, which ended in June, as compared to Sh1.7 billion recorded during the same period last year.

ABL's quarterly financial statement for the second quarter of 2019, which was published yesterday, shows that the profit is attributable to an increase of net interest income to Sh17.8 billion from Sh9.2 billion.

However, non-interest expenses increased to Sh15.9 billion in the second quarter from Sh8.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.

Despite doubling its profit, the bank is facing the challenge of addressing non-performing loans (NPLs). The NPLs soared to Sh298.5 billion from Sh24.8 billion in the same period this year.

The bank performance in the first quarter contravened regulations laid down by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), which requires banks to maintain a below five per cent NPL ratio.

Speaking to The Citizen, the bank's managing director, Charles Itembe, said the increase of NPLs was down to the acquisition of defunct Bank M assets, which was under statutory management for nine months.

Also Read

DSE starts week on low note

Banks deposits in Central Zone soar

Vodacom spends Sh171.4 bn in network upgrading in 2019

He said during the period under the statutory management Bank M was not operational, hence transactions (payments and collections) were literally not active for more than 270 days, which led to an increase of NPL, something which was expected.

"We are looking forward to making an improvement after reaching some agreements with stakeholders. The effective use of facilities and accounts will certainly improve the NPLs ratio in the near future," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Banking
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.