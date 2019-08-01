Tanzania: Dse Starts Week On Low Note

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) started this week on a low note on Monday after recording a turnover of only Sh40,000, down from Sh49 million recorded last Friday.

The market report shows that the amount was recorded from transaction of 206 shares traded in three deals, of which, all shares were floated by local investors and bought by foreign investors.

The report further shows that DSE recorded a turnover of Sh1,100 from transaction of one share at Sh1,100 while Nico, which was the top mover, recorded a turnover of Sh35,000 from transaction of 200 shares traded at Sh175 per share.

Tanzania Cement Company Limited transacted five shares valued at Sh3,000 in one deal at a price of Sh600 apiece. The report shows that all local counters were supplied with shares on offer led by Vodacom, which has 614,240 shareholders followed by TCCIA Investment Company Limited, which has 222,280 shares for sale.

However, bidders were targeting Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCCL), NICO and CRDB Bank Plc.

The report shows that only East African Breweries Limited (EABL) recorded an increased share price by 1.36 per cent to Sh4,480 from Sh4,420 recorded during the closing day of last week.

Losers were Acacia Mining, whose share price slowed by 0.78 per cent to Sh6,400 from Sh6,450, Kenya Airways (5.26 per cent) from Sh95 to Sh90 and NMG (1.92 per cent) from Sh1,040 to Sh1,020.

Total market capitalisation closed at Sh19.164 trillion on Monday, lower than Sh19.169 trillion recorded during the previous trading day due to slowdown of share price at KA, NMG and Acacia counters. According to the report, the DSE All Shares Index closed 0.53 points lower at 1,944.37 points while the Tanzania Shares Index (TSI) remained flat at 3,299.53 points.