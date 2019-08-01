Sudan: Suna Forum to Host Universities Lecturers' Initiative

31 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum- — Press Forum of Sudan News Agency(SUNA) will host at 12:00 noon Thursday, the Sudanese Universities Lecturers ' Initiative for the Sake of the Homeland.

The forum will be addressed by numerous experts.

Invitation is directed to local and international media.

Read the original article on SNA.

