Sudan: NCCHT Holds Its Periodical Meeting

Khartoum — The National Committee for Countering Human Trafficking (NCCHT) held Wednesday in Khartoum its periodical meeting No (3) for the year 2019.

The meeting was chaired by the Public Lawyer for the Republic of Sudan Dr. Sidig ALSharif on behave of Minister of justice as Head of the Committee, in the presence of the committee's members.

The attendees to the meeting have discussed mainly the committee's Regulation of Business as members of the committee stressed on the importance of intensifying and coordinating efforts on countering human trafficking.

The members also gave concern to the role of media for reflecting government efforts in countering human trafficking phenomenon. The meeting discussed US State Department report on World Human Trafficking for the year 2019.

The attendees focused on US Report Classification of World States in the field of countering human trafficking that included a number of remarks as regard of Sudan particularly the amendment of human trafficking law for the year 2014.

The committee has formed a task team to study the remarks and preparation of replies in coordination with concern departments

Likewise the committee assured the importance of availing the required funds needed for the implementation of the action plan.

Moreover the attendees discussed the African continental headquarters center suggested to be located in Khartoum to counter illegal immigration.

The members affirmed the importance of locating the continental headquarters center in Khartoum for the geographical location of Sudan which would help in d boosting the center pivotal role in African continent.