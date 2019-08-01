South Africa: Distressed Seal and Turtle Rescued From Fishing Net in Kommetjie

1 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A distressed seal and a loggerhead turtle were rescued after they became trapped in a fishing net in Kommetjie on Wednesday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper said just before 09:00, NSRI Kommetjie duty crew were activated following eyewitness reports that a seal and a loggerhead turtle trapped in a fishing net washed ashore at Long Beach.

"Members of the public walking along the beach had come across the two distressed animals and they raised the alarm."

The NSRI Kommetjie rescue crew responded and Two Oceans Aquarium staff joined them.

"We found the two animals trapped in one net and it appears that they may have been drifting at sea for some time in what looks like an old and discarded fishing net, and most likely washed ashore during the night in the storm.

"The seal appeared most stressed and for safety, we used the South African Whale Disentanglement Network's poles and cutting equipment and, in an operation lasting about half an hour, the net was cut away from the two animals and they were successfully released and the net recovered for disposal," Klopper said.

The seal immediately returned to sea and appeared to be unharmed.

The turtle was transported to the Two Oceans Aquarium by its staff, who have confirmed that it is receiving good care and rehabilitation, is in good health and will be released back to the ocean soon.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Environment
Southern Africa
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.