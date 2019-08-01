Nigeria: Bandits Release Foreign Doctor, 250 Others in Zamfara

Bandits have released a Korean medical doctor, who had been in captivity for seven months.

The doctor was working at the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State when he was abducted.

Also released were 250 people, who are from different parts of the state, as well as the neighbouring states.

Briefing journalists in Government House Gusau yesterday, the chairman, Committee for Finding Solutions to Armed Banditry in Zamfara State, retired Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed D. Abubakar, said, "Negotiations are ongoing to make sure that the remaining captives are saved".

Abubakar said his committee was also in touch with other bandit groups in neighbouring states of Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi and Kaduna with a view to securing the release of more captives particularly those from Zamfara State.

He thanked the bandits for accepting peace within a short period and also promised to work with them in order to bring back total peace in the state.

"We appreciate the efforts of the bandits and we shall continue to work with them and rehabilitate them," said the former IG.