Malawi: Myths Lowering Family Planning Uptake in Mchinji - Dho

Mchinji — Mchinji District Health Office (DHO) has expressed concern over community- held myths and misconceptions which are said to be negatively affecting the uptake of family planning methods in the district.

The DHO's Spokesperson, Owen Chatayika said on Monday some women shun family planning methods because of perceptions that contraceptives would lower their sexual drives.

Speaking on Monday when Banja La Mtsogolo (BLM) launched Kulinga Mawa Project in the district, Chatayika parried away the perceptions and expressed hope that the project would increase demand for family planning services in the district.

"We are glad to welcome Kulinga Mawa Project because Mchinji's population is growing at a fast rate due to low uptake of family planning services," he said.

Chataika hailed BLM, Population Services International (PSI) Malawi and Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) for family planning interventions they are implementing in the district.

BLM's Acting Demand Generation Manager, Chifundo Makwakwa said the project will be using video slots to disseminate family planning messages to clear myths and misconceptions associated with family planning.

Group Village Head Dzidzwa said he was very glad with the project because they lacked information about family planning, though as chiefs they had tried their best to sensitize communities on family planning.

Kulinga Mawa Project will be implemented with funds from the European Union (EU).