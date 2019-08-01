Cameroon: Emergency Humanitarian Assistance - Buea Population Expresses Gratitude

In two separate events on July 23, 2019, some 280 Internally Displaced Persons were handed household materials.

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in Buea have expressed gratitude to the State of Cameroon for providing them with some basic household items. The huge consignment of goods distributed by staff of the Department of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration in collaboration with staff of Buea Subdivisional Office and Buea Council is the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance (EHA) for IDPs in the North West and South Regions. After receiving a blanket and other items, Ngomba Josephine was happy that she will be relief from the much cold that engulfed Buea this raining season. She prayed and thanked the state for remembering them at this difficult time. Atiatou Robert, displaced from Kwa-kwa and now lives in Buea while thanking the state for the items he received, indicated that they shall be of great help to him as he now has something to sleep on. The first deliveries at the Divisional Office in Buea, consisted of 22 mattresses, 76 buckets, 39 blankets, 17 bags of rice (25kg) and nine cartons of soap. Under the watchful eyes of the First Assistant Divisional Officer for Buea, Ebot Margaret Tabi, the items were shared to 80 IDPs. 50 persons got a blanket each, a bucket and six tablets of soap. Then another 22 persons got a mattress and a bucket each. 15 persons each received one bag of rice (25kg) and 20 tablets of soap. Another set of two persons each returned home with a bag of rice (25kg), a blanket and six tablets of soap. The second ceremony at the Buea Council presided at by Mayor Ekema Patrick Esunge saw 200 IDPs received the EHA from the state. 100 persons each received a mattress, three tins of sardine and six toilet papers. Then 60 blankets went to 60 persons and they were added 10 tablets of soap, nine tins of sardine, two litres of vegetable oil and six toilet papers. 40 persons each had a bag of rice (25kg), four tablets of soap, three tins of sardine, a blanket, one litre of vegetable oil and six toilet papers. Then 10 IPDs each got a bag of rice (25kg), eight tablets of soap, seven tins of sardine, a blanket and six toilet papers. Ekema Patrick Esunge expressed gratitude to the Minister of Territorial Administration and the State of Cameroon for constantly providing for IDPs in Buea. The two separate distribution exercises were supervised by Tchuente Gilbert, Sub Director of Coordination and Intervention in the Department of Civil Protection.