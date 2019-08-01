Africa: All Africa Games - Team Cameroon Finalises Training

The last phase of the training under the auspices of the CNOSC began on Saturday July 27, 2019.

Barely three weeks to the start of the 12th edition of the All Africa Games, Team Cameroon has begun with the final phase of Training. As programmed by the National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) the different sports federations are already in camp for their final training. The last phase of the training under the auspices of the CNOSC began on Saturday July 27. All the athletes except volleyball are in Yaounde. They are lodged in hotels in Bastos, Elig Essono and Nsam neighbourhoods. In athletics, a total of 18 athletes are in camp to prepare for the games. The National Technical Director, Michel Nkolo said an external training camp for the athletes began two months ago. That ended with the Grand Prix International CAA that took place on July 23, 2019 in Yaounde. He said the Grand Prix CAA enabled the federation select athletes for the All Africa Games. "Some ten athletes qualified for the All Africa Games and those are the ones we have chosen for the camp that is starting today," he said. For three weeks the athletes and officials will see the strengths and weaknesses of the athletes and also rectify any errors before the games. Saturday July 26 was mainly for arrival and registration of athletes. Training proper began on Sunday July 28 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. The athletes train from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. There are 18 athletes and five coaches in camp. Michel Nkolo explained that three athletes who did not qualify for the games but had a good performance at the Grand Prix CAA are also training. He said they will be dropped and three others based abroad will join the group in Morocco. The foreign-based athletes are Apes Ekanga who is in Belgium (100m, 200m), Auriol Dongmo in Portugal (Shot put) and Angounougou Linda (400m) from the Athletics Training Centre in Dakar.