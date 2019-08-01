Cameroon: Water & Energy Infrastructure Dev't - Batchenga Wakes Up to a New Dawn

Three key projects are set to transform the municipality into an El Dorado as residents and the town are already benefiting from the projects around the River Sanaga.

The municipality of Batchenga is on the verge of becoming unlike it was a few years ago thanks to three key projects being executed around River Sanaga. The construction of Stretch 1 (Batchenga-Ntui) of the Batchenga-Ntui-Yoko-Lena-Tibati road is almost nearing completion. A bridge which is under construction over the Sanaga river is gradually taking shape and will replace a hitherto ferry which has been limiting movement between Batchenga and Ntui. It is often said where a road passes, development follows. But Batchenga is in a lucky class of its own. The road project is still being executed, yet two other development projects have already followed. The Potable Water Supply Project in Yaounde and Environs from River Sanaga has already begun bearing good fruits for Batchenga in particular. Tens of solar-powered street lamps now light the street from the center of the municipality towards Ntui. Officials of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMOCH); the company executing the water project, said they will continue with the installation right up to Ntui. The ongoing projects in the municipality have also come along with hundred of jobs for previously desperate and idle youths - they are now either directly or indirectly employed. The road construction, water project and Nachtigal hydroelectricity projects have absorbed many residents of the locality who render their skilled and unskilled labour for a socially-acceptable wage. Jean Olivier T., a youth in his 30s who has spent the greater part of the last three years accompanying his father to the farm, says he is now moving towards independence. "At first, I depended on my parents for almost everything, including basics like clothes and panties. Now, I have a source of income at PAEPYS and can make a saving which will help me carry out a project in future," he disclosed. Presently at Nachtigal project, officials say over 200 Cameroonian workers are on site. Besides making Batchenga a pull factor for labour, the projects have also been enabling Batchenga to attract economic migrants even from urban centers. A bar tender at the central town in Batchenga told Cameroon Tribune the projects have given a boost to businesses in the area, especially his. "When its payday, this area becomes a hotpot and the turnover is mouth-watering. Even working ladies come here to get their own share of the projects' 'cake'," he disclosed. We observed that catering businesses have sprouted up besides most projects sites. Some landlords who spoke to us noted that their estates which were previously empty have been occupied by workers from faraway. The future of Batchenga looks promising and the town will soon become a phenomenon, a local quipped.