Morocco: King Mohammed Vi Clocks 20 in Power

After two decades, Moroccans have witnessed enormous advances in several domains.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco yesterday, 30 July 3019 celebrated his 20th anniversary at the helm of the Monarchy. The heavily attended ceremony is a renewed opportunity to illustrate the strong allegiance between the throne and the people. The celebration known as "The Throne Day" represents a moment of great importance in the nation's life as it highlights the valuable gains made during the last years and aspires to more achievements to build a modern and prosperous country, under the rule of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the glorious symbol of the country's unity. To mark the day, King Mohammed VI has announced a series of measures. Apart from promising to inject new blood into the political and administrative positions to help tackle inequality in the country during the next cabinet reshuffle, the King has granted royal pardons to over 4,764 prisoners across the country, including some involved in protests that rocked the North African country in 2016 and 2017. The 55-year-old monarch who also announced the putting in place of a committee charge with the putting in place of a new development model to tackle inequalities also saluted progress in infrastructure and freedoms in the country but said the efforts had not had "sufficient impact". He also reiterated his "policy of the outstretched hand toward Algeria", noting the "brotherhood" and "joy" expressed in Morocco after the Algerian team won the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Shared borders have been closed between the two North African neighbours since 1994 due to loggerheads over a number of issues, including the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Since the enthronement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the 30th of July 1999, Morocco has witnessed many major reforms. These reforms were carried out mainly in the political, economic and social sectors, religion, justice and human rights, dealing notably with the creation of the Instance of Equity and Reconciliation in the field of Transitional Justice, the reinforcement of its independence, the consolidation of the human rights and the adoption of the new Constitution in 2011 that constituted an important advance in the political and social life which has permitted the consecration of the values of democracy, citizenship and human rights. Great advances in road infrastructure, highway, solar energy, railway, port and airport were achieved, promoting economic exchanges, reducing regional disparities and promoting job creation.