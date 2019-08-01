Cameroon: "Nachtigal Will Be the Biggest Power Plant in the Country"

Augusto Soares dos Reis, General Manager, Nachtigal Hydro Power Company (NHPC).

Can you give us an overview of the Nachtigal hydroelectricity project? The project has several components - at least three major components. We have the construction of a dam on River Sanaga with a capacity of the dam and power plant being 420 megawatts. Nachtigal will be the biggest power plant in the country. The second component will be a transmission line with a total length of 50km. It will run from Nachtigal to Yaounde, precisely Nyom II. The third component will be the construction of a house estate in Batchenga where the operations team will live once the dam becomes functional. So, these are the three industrial components. But when you are talking of the whole project, there is also the environmental and social aspects. So, it is very hard to summarise an incredible amount of action plans dedicated to environment, social aspects, health, archeology, economic development and so on. One of the purposes of this project is for it to be really dedicated to sustainable development.

At what stage is work on the project site in Ndokoa? Works started from the beginning of March. Let's go back a bit to the previous stages of the project. We achieved the financial closure of the project at the end of December 2018. It was a very important moment because we passed from the development phase to the construction phase. After that I sent the notice to proceed to the various EPCs Engineering, Procurement and Construction in February and the site works began in March. By June, we had already started working on two of the three sites. On the dam area, we have started the land clearing and surfacing. Works are going on smoothly. In the house estate it is almost the same situation and we will start to build in a couple of weeks. For the transmission line, the geo-technical inquiries have started, but not the works.

What is the size of the work force which has been deployed on the ground? By the end of June 2019, we had 450 employees on the ground working for the EPCs and sub-contractors. We are just at the beginning of the works. We are expecting a peak number of about 1,050, including the EPCs, owner's engineers and the NHPC.

How is the relationship between the NHPC and the local population around the project area? When you are at the head of such a project based on sustainability and sustainable development, it is very important to have a positive and concerted relationship with all the stakeholders. Of course, the local content of the project is very important to achieve results. That is why in Nachtigal, since the very beginning, all shareholders are very concern with getting high-level local content. We started to build the relationship right from the development phase of the project. We are treating in a very professional way sensitive aspects of social projects like the payment of compensation.

Let's talk a bit about NHPC's corporate social responsibility. Your company had signed a convention with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to boost the capacity of youths around the project area, amongst other conventions. How far have you gone with implementation? First of all, let me point out that we had many partnerships which touch on agriculture, forestry, education, defence and so on. Each of these partnerships is very important. If we focus on agriculture, we have been helping some cooperatives and common initiative groups. We have assisted them with technical knowhow and equipment in order to increase their production capacity. We had the first phase achieved in January. We are now starting the second phase. The objective is that the locals take advantage of the project to satisfy their food needs.

We observed that some spots of the project site have been marked as archeological zones. Have you made any discoveries or what do you intend to do with these spots? Well, that is very important. It is actually one of the aspects we are working on in partnership. From the onset, we decided to integrate preventive archeology into our projects. We have got some archeologists present, working in collaboration with the construction companies. The objective is to identify areas of archeological interest to dig and see what is interesting there. After that we shall have a big challenge to share these marvelous discoveries.

So far, have you had some challenges in the implementation of this project? The whole project is very challenging. But we already had very beautiful successes - the first being to transform a project into reality. You know many projects do not go to the end of their development phase. The first challenge was to get the trust of all the shareholders, including the lenders. We are talking of about FCFA 800 billion investment. We are already fully financed and as such we don't have any problem of funds.