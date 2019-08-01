Cameroon: Fight Against Corruption - Sustainable Behaviour Change Recommended

The Chairman of the National Anti-corruption Commission (NACC) made the recommendation in Yaounde on July 30, 2019.

The Chairman of the National Anti-corruption Commission (NACC), Rev. Dr Dieudonné Massi Gams says for Cameroon to attain President Paul Biya's vision of becoming an emergent country by 2035, everyone must put hands on deck in the ongoing efforts to eradicate corruption and behaviour change progressively noticeable in services rendered users in public and semi-public institutions. He was speaking in Yaounde on July 30, 2019 as he chaired the final evaluation of the 11th series of the Rapid Results Initiative to fight corruption. The initiative concerns fighting corruption in ministries, public, semi-public institutions and private sector within 100 days. With the approach, he said, ministries and institutions set clear objectives, proper organisation, identify hurdles, seek ways of overcoming them and make proposals to attain desired results with limited means. After noting that change in the fight against corruption is perceptible with a mark of 1.5 already recorded since the putting in place of the National Strategy for the fight Against Corruption in 2010, he said some hurdles still remained. In view of maintaining the achievements already recorded, correcting the noticeable mistakes and forging ahead, Dr Massi Gams said another series of Rapid Results Initiatives will be launched in 2020 where ministries and institutions will tackle mostly the endemic areas of corruption. He said the fight against corruption has key targets: integrity and transparency. Officials of ministries and institutions concerned with the final evaluation of the 11th series of the Rapid Results Initiative to fight corruption presented the results of the fight. Programmed for the session were the Ministries of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Secondary Education, Sports and Physical Education and Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries. There were also institutions such as the Yaounde Gynaecology and Paediatric Hospital, Yaounde Central Hospital, Douala General Hospital, Electricity Sector Regulatory Authority and Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority.