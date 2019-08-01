Sudan: AU Mediator Calls for Speeding Up Agreement

31 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The African Union mediator to Sudan, Mohammad Al-Hassan Labbat, has urged the negotiating parties to speed up efforts for reaching an agreement that serves the national interest.

The mediator said in a press conference he held Wednesdayat the AU presmises in Khartoum that he informed the regional and international public opinion that the joint negotiations committee is about to complete its work for completing the Constitutional Document articles, underlining that finalizing the signing will help formation of an independent committee to investigate in the recent incidents.

The AU mediator has condemned Obeid protests incidents which led to the killing and injuring a number of the peaceful protestors, outlining that the AU strongly rejects the acts of killing agaist the peaceful protestors.

He stressed the necessity for holding fair trial to the culprits.

