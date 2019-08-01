Sudan: AU Mediator Calls for Speeding Up Agreement

Khartoum — The African Union mediator to Sudan, Mohammad Al-Hassan Labbat, has urged the negotiating parties to speed up efforts for reaching an agreement that serves the national interest.
The mediator said in a press conference he held Wednesdayat the AU presmises in Khartoum that he informed the regional and international public opinion that the joint negotiations committee is about to complete its work for completing the Constitutional Document articles, underlining that finalizing the signing will help formation of an independent committee to investigate in the recent incidents.
The AU mediator has condemned Obeid protests incidents which led to the killing and injuring a number of the peaceful protestors, outlining that the AU strongly rejects the acts of killing agaist the peaceful protestors.
He stressed the necessity for holding fair trial to the culprits.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.