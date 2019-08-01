Sudan: NUP - June 3 Khartoum Massacre Premeditated and Planned

Khartoum — The truth and fact-finding committee formed by the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) led by El Sadig El Mahdi, announced that the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more wounded, had been "premeditated and planned".

On Tuesday, Professor Yousef El Amin, chairman of the committee, told a news conference in Khartoum that he had reviewed the results of the committee's work on the dismantling of the sit-in and found that it was carried out by a large military force wearing Rapid Support Forces (RSF) uniforms and riot police.

He pointed to killings and attacks on unarmed civilians, as well as cases of harassment, rape and physical violence. He said that the attacking forces used stabbing and beatings with rifle butts, beating with whips and sticks, burning tents with the wounded and dead inside, and threw bodies of the dead into the Nile.

'Evidence blurred'

El Amin pointed to the blurring of facts and evidence related to such crimes and violations. He said that the total number of dead from 3 to 20 June was 124, including 47 on the day of the sit-in.

He said that the committee recommended the formation of an independent national committee of inquiry to investigate the crimes committed in dismantling the sit-in and bringing the perpetrators to trials. The committee also recommended fact-finding on the crimes that took place from 13 December to 11 April, as well as the brutality and atrocity of the crimes committed.

The committee also called for support for the families of the dead and wounded, to heal their wounds and follow up their medical and psychological treatment when necessary. The committee said it worked to collect information to contribute to the support of subsequent investigations by the independent committee demanded by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

Victims' families speak out

The families of those slain during the December 2018 revolution have called for the speedy formation of the government of civilian competencies and the completion of the independent judicial bodies to try the murderers of the martyrs.

The preliminary committee of the "families of the martyrs of the December Revolution" has accused the judiciary of lying, fraud, hiding evidence, and helping the perpetrators with the killing.

The committee chairman, Abbas Farah, demanding the representation of the families of the martyrs in the committees and councils of the revolution so that their voice will be heard.

He said that the committee of families of martyrs was formed in a general assembly of the families of the martyrs on Saturday and proceeded to complete the inventory of martyrs and their legal files.

He has called on all families to actively participate in the formation of the body.

