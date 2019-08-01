Sudan: SPA Calls for Expedient Arrest and Trial of Killers of Al-Obied Protesters

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) has called for an expedient arrest and trial of persons suspected of killing at least five young students during El-Obied demonstration, this Sunday.

The SPA spokesperson, Ismail Al-Taj, told a press briefing on Wednesday that the killers were identifiable in town of al-Obied, North Kordufan, because this is a small town and people know each other and those pictures taken during the demonstration clearly depict the identity of the killers.

Ismail rejected the notion of setting up investigation committee as announced by the governor of the state, arguing that such a step would only procrastinate justice realization. "We have already seen the outcome of such committees formed by the Transitional Military Council following the sit in massacres".

He argued that the governor of the state was now following the footprints of concealing the truth. He said he holds the Transitional Military Council and the Governor of the State in El-Obied case, accountable for failing to protect the people.

"The role of those who actually rule the country and that of the security bodies is to protect the people not to kill them" he said, adding that the TMC should do its best to hold on check the groups which are behind these massacres such as the armed factions of the deposed regime followers.

He has meanwhile appealed to the Sudanese people to keep to the peaceful nature of the demonstrations and not because they were unable to resort to violence for protecting themselves but "because nonviolence is a principle of the Revolution and through it the revolutionists managed to topple the regime.