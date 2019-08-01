Sudan: AU Mediator Decries El Obeid Massacre, Urges Sudan Negotiators to Hasten Agreement

31 July 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The African mediator in the Sudan negotiations between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) has condemned Monday's shooting in Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, which left five people dead and dozens injured, and urged the parties to hasten an agreement so that the perpetrators of the massacre can be brought to justice.

According to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the African Union mediator, Mohamed Lebatt, said in a press conference at the AU premises in Khartoum today that "the AU strongly rejects killing of peaceful protesters", and pointed to the necessity of bringing the culprits to fair trial in order to be punished.

He indicated the joint negotiation committee was about to conclude its work, disclosing that the signing of the Constitutional Document would contribute to formation of an independent committee to investigate in the recent incidents.

Lebatt, called on the negotiating parties to be hasty in concluding the agreement for the national interest.

El Obeid massacre

Members of the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's main government militia, reportedly began shooting at secondary school students and activists demonstrating in the North Kordofan capital on Monday morning. Five of them were killed instantly. Dozens of others were injured, eight of them seriously.

Nazifa Awad, a doctor at El Obeid Hospital, told Radio Dabanga that the death toll following Monday's shoot remains at five.

"The number of wounded in El Obeid Hospital alone is 62. Two others were transferred to El Daman Hospital." The doctor said that four serious cases were transferred to Khartoum. Two of them are in a coma due to gunshots to the head.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.