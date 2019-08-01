Nigeria: EFCC Parades 8 Over Fertilizer Scam in Gombe

The zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Gombe State, yesterday paraded eight persons allegedly involved in adulterating and selling sand as fertilizers to some farmers in the state.

The suspects were said to have been engaged in filling fertilizers bags with sands similar to fertilizers, sealed and sell them to unsuspecting farmers..

The zonal head of EFCC, Michael Wetcas disclosed this, while fielding questions from newsmen during the parade of the suspects in their Gombe zonal office.

According to Wetcus, the suspects were arrested based on intelligence reports, adding that the suspects operates a blending plant and warehouse at Lariski Market in Kirifi, Bauchi State.

"The commission received intelligence that some elements are producing fake fertilizer and selling it to innocent farmers. We set our surveillance in motion before we finally stumbled on some of the individuals.

"This is the pinnacle of wickedness, man inhumanity to man. If you know what innocent farmers do to afford a bag of fertilizer only to be swindled with a fake product.There can be no greater economic sabotage than that which affects what we eat".

"This is geared towards distorting the effort of the federal government towards improving agricultural yield and the effort of farmers but instead of increasing the growth of crops, it begins to dry.

They have perfected their trade to look just like the exact one. The trailer has 600 bags and the mini truck has 81 in total" Wetcus averred.

The leader of the suspects, Usman Adamu, while fielding questions from newsmen, said the special sand used for faking Fertilizer is gotten from Kano and Katsina states.

"We have a special sand which we call limestone. Usually we buy original bag of fertilizer which we use to manufacture our own brands of fertilizer at Lariski Market" he said.

However, the anti-graft zonal head said the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.