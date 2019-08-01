South Africa: SARS Suspends Three Executives

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has suspended three senior executives who face disciplinary action over serious misconduct allegations.
The executives are:
Hlengani Mathebula, Chief Officer: Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications.
Teboho Mokoena, Chief Officer: Human Capital and Development.
Luther Lebelo, Group Executive: Employee Relations.
In a brief statement issued on Wednesday, SARS said the decision was part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole SARS leadership by the Commissioner in terms of good governance.
"Further, [the suspensions are] in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS, the 'Nugent Report'," read the statement.
The precautionary suspensions take effect immediately.
"It must be re-iterated, that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrongdoing on their part. A determination in this regard will only be made on the finalisation of the process.
"SARS requests that the privacy of the individuals concerned and the confidentiality of the employer-employee relationship be respected. SARS will not comment further on the matter until it's concluded," said SARS.
Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.
