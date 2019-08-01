South Africa: SARS Suspends Three Executives

1 August 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has suspended three senior executives who face disciplinary action over serious misconduct allegations.

The executives are:

Hlengani Mathebula, Chief Officer: Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications.

Teboho Mokoena, Chief Officer: Human Capital and Development.

Luther Lebelo, Group Executive: Employee Relations.

In a brief statement issued on Wednesday, SARS said the decision was part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole SARS leadership by the Commissioner in terms of good governance.

"Further, [the suspensions are] in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS, the 'Nugent Report'," read the statement.

The precautionary suspensions take effect immediately.

"It must be re-iterated, that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrongdoing on their part. A determination in this regard will only be made on the finalisation of the process.

"SARS requests that the privacy of the individuals concerned and the confidentiality of the employer-employee relationship be respected. SARS will not comment further on the matter until it's concluded," said SARS.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.