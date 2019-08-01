South Africa: President to Receive Job Summit Report

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive a report by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) on progress made in the implementation of the Framework Agreement adopted by the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit.

"The NEDLAC report will document progress and challenges encountered in relation to the Framework Agreement that was adopted at the Summit and which included programmes and projects to create jobs; mechanisms to unblock barriers to effective implementation; as well as agreements on the imperative for job retention and ways to prevent job losses," said the Presidency.

This comes as the country grapples with the announcement by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday that the unemployment rate jumped to 29% in the second quarter of 2019.

Convened in October 2018 at the Gallagher Conference Centre, the Summit aimed to explore mechanisms to ensure the economy grows and becomes more productive, and to upscale investment in the economy.

The engagement among government, business, labour and community also set out to ensure that workers are better skilled and that the economic infrastructure is expanded.

Since the Jobs Summit, agreements and commitments made have been tabulated in six work plans which are being used to inform implementation and monitor progress made.

The work plans are as follows:

- Prevention of Job Losses Interventions

- Economic Sector Specific Interventions

- Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME) Interventions

- Education and Skills Interventions

- Inclusive Growth Interventions

- Public and Social Interventions