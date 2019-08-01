South Africa: Sharks Call On Buthelezi for Pumas Trip

Cape Town — The Sharks have named their side for their Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Nelspruit on Saturday.
After a week's bye, the side is almost entirely unchanged from the team that defeated Western Province in round two.
Head coach Sean Everitt has kept the side together and again has made just one change, this time amongst the forwards where Phepsi Buthelezi will start at flank with Jacques Vermeulen shifting to the bench.
"The team is in a super-excited mood and keen to get the campaign back on track after the break and following a good finish against Western Province two weeks ago," explained Everitt in the build-up to the match.
"It's important that we keep the momentum going into the next round against the Pumas who we're expecting to prove to be difficult opponents so we're going to have to be on top of our game on Saturday to be able to get the result."
Kick-off is at 15:00 .
Teams:
Pumas
TBA
Sharks
15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Phepsi Buthelezi, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman
Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Aphelele Fassi
Source: Sport24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
