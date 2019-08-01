West Africa: ECOMIG Is a Stabilising Force in the Gambia - Foreign Minister Tangara

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia on Monday July 29, 2019 said Ecomig forces are serving as a stabilising force in The Gambia.

Dr. Tangara made the remark in a meeting with delegates of African Union Peace and Security Council as show of appreciation for the role played by Ecomig forces in the maintenance of peace and security in the country.

The 26-member AU Security Council Field Mission to the country met Dr Tangara at his office on Monday to acquaint themselves with the security situation in the country.

In welcoming the delegation, Dr. Tangara commended their respective countries for standing by the people of the Gambia in ensuring that the will of Gambians prevailed during the political impasse the country experienced in December 2016. He paid special homage to Nigeria, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea for the role they played during the political impasse.

He further urged the Council Members to extend the mandate of Ecomig forces adding that the Security Sector Reform is ongoing.

He emphasise the need to build the capacity of security forces, notably the military. He applauded the AU Security Council Team for their hard work and called on them to redouble their efforts towards bringing greater development on the continent through ensuring peace. The Government, he said is working on attracting foreign direct investment and tourism among others in the country.

The Ambassador of Togo to the African Union, H.E. Sebade Toba, expressed delight at progress registered and expressed optimism that the trend would be maintain. He said this the courtesy call is a learning experience for them and thanked Foreign Minister for the warm welcome accorded.

Issued by: Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad