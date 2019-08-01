Zimbabwe: Tsotsi's Rock Bottom Premières Tomorrow

Popular actor from local soap "Wenera", Zolile Makeleni, affectionately known as 'Tsotsi' has a new talk show dubbed "Rock Bottom", which begins airing tomorrow on ZBCTV.

The show, which is designed to inspire and motivate people through testimonies, is being produced by the actor himself and is under CiSANE films in conjunction with Ngoda TV.

It will be airing for the next 13 weeks.

Makeleni, known for his 'blonde' trademark hairstyle said he was happy with the project as it was a dream come true. "Rock Bottom is a show that shades light on different people's darkest moments in their lives, and never gave up.

I chose the name Rock Bottom for I believe, if you hit your bottom there is always a way up.

I have been waiting for this opportunity to have my own show," he said.

He said that the show was inspired by his life story.

"What I went through while growing up, up to getting the recognition in the film sector needs a whole year to explain. Growing up in the poor dust streets of Epworth wasn't easy.

I want to use my story as testimony that whatever the situation, don't give up," he said.

He said he was calling for corporates and stakeholders to come on board to support this initiative as there is more to people's stories in order to develop a community.

"The reason I came up with the show is that I noticed that we are living in a generation that has a lot of shuttered dreams and no one really care about anyone.

"I want to encourage people that there are role models in Zimbabwe, but we need to know the story behind," said Makeleni, who draws inspiration from Tyler Perry and Dr Shingi Munyeza.

Asked if he would quit the popular soap, Makeleni, said he would balance both.

"I will be giving my show 100 percent as of now, as for 'Wenera' whenever am I needed I will avail my time," he added.