Zimbabwe: 2 Zim Comedians in Race for Top SA Awards

Two Zimbabwe-born comedians, who are based outside the country, have been nominated for the prestigious annual South African Savanna Comics Choice Awards slated for Lyric Theater on August 7 in Johannesburg.

Alfred Kainga, who stays in the United States of America and South Africa-based Long "Village Boy" John were nominated for the 9th edition of the annual event.

The duo was nominated in the Savanna Pan-African Comic Of The Year category.

They were nominated alongside other African comedians that include Uganda's Anne Kansiime, Basketmouth of Nigeria and Zambian Chingliz.

Although the duo is not popular in Zimbabwe, they received recognition in South Africa where they performed at prestigious festivals such as Oppikkopi and Park Acoustics.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Kainga said he was excited to be nominated for the prestigious award, which came as a surprise.

"I was definitely not expecting this at all," he said.

"I was caught off guard. It is just cool when people back home recognise and appreciate your work. It is an amazing feeling.

"It is the biggest comedy award show in Africa, so to be nominated for an award that has been previously won by Trevor Noah and Basketmouth, gives the impression that I am on the right track.

It means I have to get better at my art.

"Kainga said his nomination was likely to open greater opportunities for him.

"What is amazing is that Zimbabwe has two nominees for this category and it is a huge development for Zimbabwean comedy," he said.

The comedian said it has been difficult to thrive in comedy for the 14 years he has been in the industry.

"During my career, I have faced so many challenges, but most of them were in the beginning when I had just started comedy some 14 years ago. No one knew who I was then.

"It was difficult for me to break into the industry in the US because of the competition here, but nonetheless God saw me through.

"I am glad I stayed the course because now I get to be nominated among the biggest names in the industry," he said.

Zimbabweans comedian Carl Joshua Ncube was also nominated for the same award.