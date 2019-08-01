Zimbabwe: Analysts Hail Media, Political Reforms

President Mnangagwa has registered significant progress in the attainment of media, political, electoral and legal reforms as well as the anti-graft drive in the past year he has been in office, analysts have said.

Analysts said President Mnangagwa had asserted his influence and presence in the local, regional and international front after he undertook various reforms.

Notable achievements, analysts said, included the bold decision to invite local, regional and international electoral observer missions in the July 2018 harmonised elections, some of whom last came in Zimbabwe almost two decades ago after they fell out with the previous administration.

Midlands State University law lecturer and human rights lawyer, Mr Valentine Mutatu said President Mnangagwa had done exceptionally well to promote democracy.

"I believe that given the time frame involved he has done well in overseeing reforms in respect of electoral, legal, media and politics," said Mr Mutatu.

Media lecturer, Dr Wellington Gadzikwa said President Mnangagwa's Government had done well on media reforms in particular the decision to amend Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA).

He said more needed to be done in liberalising the airwaves.

"The repeal of AIPPA by President Mnangagwa's Government is quite commendable. As media stakeholders we are quite grateful. We, however, implore the Government to do more in the broadcasting sector by way of licensing community radio stations. Community radio stations by their nature help in a great way in empowering communities," said Dr Gadzikwa.

Political analyst, Mr Goodwine Mureriwa said ongoing electoral, political and media reforms that President Mnangagwa had embarked upon would enhance multi-party democracy.

"Ongoing electoral reforms and repealing of AIPPA through the Freedom of Information Bill are set to strengthen our multi-party democracy by promoting freedom of expression, and of the media at large.

"Yes, austerity measures introduced are a painful economic pill to swallow, but are temporary measures that cut expenditure across the board, while embracing market forces that will not only stimulate economic growth, but also satisfy the expectations of international finance institutions and foreign investors," said Mr Mureriwa.

Former United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Mr Johnnie Carson spoke highly of electoral and media reforms which President Mnangagwa's administration has undertaken since the July 2018 harmonised elections, saying Harare was on course to implementing recommendations made by poll observer missions.

Mr Carson, also a former Ambassador to Zimbabwe, said this in Harare last Friday where he was leading an international election observer mission, the International Republican Institute and National Democratic Institute that was assessing progress on Harare's implementation of its recommendations.

"The delegation acknowledges that the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as well as the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services have taken steps to enact a comprehensive legislative reform agenda," said Mr Carson while addressing journalists.

MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu said President Mnangagwa needs to continue to get rid of some criminal elements around him in order to achieve Vision 2030.

"There's urgent need to re-boot the civil service or else President Mnangagwa's vision of making Zimbabwe a middle income country by the year 2030 will remain just, but a pipe dream. The management and boards of State-owned enterprises still leave a lot to be desired. These State-owned companies are perennially loss-making and poorly-managed," said Mr Gutu.