Zimbabwe: Animal Farm Era Over - Zanu-PF Youth League

THE Zanu-PF Youth League will not allow people in positions of authority to loot State resources at the expense of ordinary citizens as the era of "Animal Farm" is over.

This was said by Zanu-PF deputy secretary for Youth Affairs and Politburo member Cde Lewis Matutu in Mutare yesterday.

He was delivering a public lecture at Mutare Polytechnic College on the "Role of students in national governance and promotion of vision 2030".

"We cannot allow people to use their positions to loot State resources. That can never be tolerated. We will never allow those that are in power including myself to enrich themselves at the expense of the ordinary person. There are people who are failing to get pills for high blood pressure at the hospital and they can die anytime because some people are taking the pills to their pharmacies for re-sale. These are the things that we must deal with it," said Cde Matutu.

He said it was time corruption was dealt with decisively.

"So it is my call and even the one coming from the President himself that we must shun corruption. We must deal with corruption decisively to make sure that our State and natural resources are put to good use for the benefit of each and every citizen of this country," said Cde Matutu.

He said every Zimbabwean was entitled to the country's rich resources and must benefit from them.

"No one is more equal than the other. Nyaya ye Animal Farm haichashanda in our generation. Some will tell us that they fought in the war. We say thank you for doing a great job but you are not the only ones who fought," added Cde Matutu.

He saluted President Mnangagwa for appointing "a biting" anti-corruption commission.

"We really thank the President for coming up with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. The current ZACC is serious. Murimose izvozvi uchitofunga kuti ndini ndiripedo naPresident muchifamba kudai vanongoti tokukumbiraiwo kuno.

"Zvatoguma ipapo. Ivo pachavo President vanoti umwe ne umwe unomira nezvake kudenga. Ukafunga kuti ini ndinovaziva ndongomhanyira kwavari uchenjere unosvika door ravo rakavhagwa," said Cde Matutu.

He rallied youths to jealously safeguard the country's resources by fighting corruption in all its forms.

"Our country, our resources zvirimumaoko edu as young people and we have to make sure that tamira chaizvo kuti nyaya ye corruption ipere," said Cde Matutu.

He referred to a case before the courts in which Environmental and Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira stands accused of abusing $96 million.

Cde Matutu said the amount involved was huge and the nation could have used it to import electricity considering the current black-outs.

"$96 million is alleged to have been taken by a single individual. The country is failing to pay $20 million for us to have electricity yet an individual has taken $96 million. Imagine from that amount if we had used $90 million to pay Eskom was there going to be any load shedding? If you multiply $96 million by 10 (individuals) it gives us $960 million, this is how serious corruption is damaging our country," he said.

Cde Matutu said talk on fighting corruption was not a favourite subject with many yet it is the right thing to do if President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 is to be achieved.

"It is not a common subject. Those who are involved do not want to hear people saying something about it but it is time for young people to speak out. Wherever you are, you do not need a position (of authority) to talk about corruption. No, it only requires you to speak out," said Cde Matutu.

He said when the youth league started fighting corruption some people questioned its sincerity.

"One person asked me, Comrade are you sure about what you are doing (speaking against corruption)? I told the person I know what I am saying is correct and I know it is the right thing to do. We did it and people are getting arrested. With the issue of corruption we must make sure that at each and every level we deal with it.

Cde Matutu said those engaging in corrupt activities start small and when no action is taken to punish them they steal big. He also spoke about multiple farm ownership.

"Kune vamwe vane minda hobho futi. Ari one ane ma farm matatu, four. Nezvimwe zvana zvine ma five years zvakatopihwa minda. Wotozvibvunza kuti saka isu tirikuita nezveyi. "Our challenge as young people we have too much discipline, too much discipline. Ahh manje tikazodaro tinonzi mavhiringa vakuru . . . These are the things that we must work on. Talk about corruption on all platforms even in church," said Cde Matutu.