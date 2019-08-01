South Africa: Third Suspect Arrested in Ukrainian Tourist Murder Case

A third suspect was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the murder of Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov on Chapman's Peak Drive in Hout Bay, Cape Town.
According to Western Cape police, the 27-year-old suspect was arrested on the same day as the second suspect who was arrested at Hout Bay harbour in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Ivanov, 44, a husband and father of three, had been in the country on business and was on a two-day break in Hout Bay.
He was robbed and stabbed to death near East Fort, a popular tourist site on Chapman's Peak, on Saturday morning.
Community Crime Prevention, a local security response group that was patrolling the area, apprehended 23-year-old Sinaye Mposelwa and found a black backpack that was believed to have belonged to Ivanov. It emerged during court proceedings Mposelwa had been out on parole at the time of the killing.
"On his clothes, and also his face, he was full of blood," prosecutor Nicky Konisi told the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Konisi said the blood was believed to be that of Ivanov as he was found with multiple stab wounds.
The second and third suspect are expected to appear on a charge of murder in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.