South Africa: Fake Healer Sought By Police for Fleecing Retiree's Pension Payout

31 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A man who pretended to be a traditional healer is wanted by the police for allegedly swindling an Ebony Park man out of more than R500 000 of his pension payout.

The 56-year-old man, who has not been identified by the police, was allegedly duped in June by the fake healer who asked him to cash in his entire pension after he took early retirement.

The fake healer told his victim his money would multiply if he performed certain rituals.

"Last month, the so-called traditional healer instructed the former municipal employee to cash in his money. The money was then withdrawn in tranches and placed in the victim's house inside a steel box that was brought by the traditional healer," said police spokesperson Captain Bernard Matimulane.

After the money was placed inside the box, the traditional healer instructed the man and his wife to go outside to perform rituals.

"When they returned to the house after performing the rituals, the victim and his wife found water on top of the steel box. They were then instructed by the fake healer to perform more rituals."

Matimulane said the victim only became aware a month later that the fake healer had swindled him.

"When they opened the box they found papers, not money. The exact manner as to how the money eventually was taken is not yet clear, but it could be that the healer took the money while the couple were out performing the rituals," said Matimulane.

He added the police were investigating a case of fraud against the suspect.

The police have appealed to victims of the fake traditional healer to come forward and assist investigators to arrest him.

