South Africa: Tshwane City Manager Given Extension As Separation Agreement Still Not Signed

Embattled Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola will not be vacating his office on Thursday as per a settlement agreement, which he still has not signed.

DA provincial leader John Moodey previously said the City and Mosola were set to part ways at the end of July after a "mutual settlement agreement" was reached in a closed sitting of the council last week.

However, a statement published on Wednesday by the Office of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa noted the separation agreement had still not been finalised.

"The City of Tshwane has granted the city manager, Dr Moeketsi Mosola, special leave," the statement read.

"This means the city manager remains in his position until August 30, 2019, subject to finalising the separation agreement."

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane confirmed to News24 Mosola had still not signed the agreement.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgosi Maepa questioned the extension granted to Mosola, saying the council had terminated his contract, which ends on Wednesday at midnight, last week.

"Did he get a new contract?"

The DA-led Tshwane has attempted to suspend Mosola on two separate occasions, both of which failed.

Former mayor Solly Msimanga first attempted to suspend Mosola for his role in the GladAfrica scandal, and the second attempt related to him allegedly contravening the code of conduct for municipal staff members.

In 2018, allegations of a tender irregularity, which led to engineering company GladAfrica securing a R12bn contract with the City to provide project management support to it - emerged.

The Auditor-General has since declared the tender was irregular, leading to the contract being cancelled earlier this year.

News24 previously reported the DA, ANC and EFF would ensure accountability for the scandal, but the reality was that Mosola would leave his post several million rand richer, with a guarantee the only proper investigation into GladAfrica so far would be buried.

