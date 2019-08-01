South Africa: Man in Dock After Fatal Fight in Cape Town Court Corridor

A man has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on a murder charge following a suspected gang-related knife attack in the court's corridors, which saw one man being stabbed to death.
The accused, Christopher Hukura, appeared in court on Tuesday, when the case was postponed to August 6 to allow him to appoint an attorney.
A 21-year-old man died in hospital after he was stabbed beneath the collarbone during the brawl last Wednesday.
An advocate, who had witnessed the clash, said two groups had fought each other during a tea adjournment. He added he had seen a scuffle break out and knives drawn as the two groups attacked each other.
He had called a court orderly but when he looked again, he saw someone had been stabbed.
In a video circulating after the incident, the injured man can be seen lying on a bench inside a courtroom without his top on as a woman appears to compress his wound and two others attempt to help him.
Splatters of blood can be seen on some of the benches.
