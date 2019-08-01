South Sudan: Starving South Sudanese Surviving On Leaves

Khartoum — THOUSANDS of people displaced from their homes by violence in South Sudan are now surviving on wild leaves for food amid hunger. The 5 000 victims, who are mostly women and children, are stranded in the Lakes area.

A seven-year drought has worsened the condition of internally displaced people following a civil war that has raged on during the period. Communities raised concern that the donor community had not responded to their plight.

There is also concern about the lack of clean water and shelter, which sees people sleep in the open and others at a school. The onset of the rainy season is also raising fears of an outbreak of malaria.

Edward Moini Angu, an officer of the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, urged the global community to intervene to avert the crises.

"We will urge the international community to support you," he assured local communities. South Sudan, the world's newest country, has suffered civil war since 2013.

The conflict broke out two years after independence following a rift between the country's leaders. An estimated 400 000 people have been killed and 4 million others displaced.

Over 6 million are facing starvation.