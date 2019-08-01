South Africa: SA Motor Show Garners International Interest

1 August 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — SOME African countries have shown an unprecedented interest in the Automechanika Johannesburg set for South Africa in September.

This follows the attendance at the first four roadshow meetings in Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Kenya to promote the event.

The Motor Industry Association of Zimbabwe is planning on bringing a delegation of buyers to the show this year, as well as at least 30 buyers from Tanzania, Zambia and Kenya.

Another three of these events are scheduled for Botswana, Namibia and Rwanda, which will ensure more visitors from Africa than ever before to the show.

Joshua Low, Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt South Africa expressed excitement at the positive response from exhibitors and the rate at which visitors were registering.

"This enthusiasm shows the importance of the world-renowned Automechanika trade fair for the automotive aftermarket in a period of subdued new vehicle sales and the growing importance of the correct maintenance and repairs for motorists and transport operator," Low said.

The event takes place at Expo Centre, Nasrec, Johannesburg from September 18-21.

More than 75 percent of the floor space has been booked already.

A big draw card for this year's event is the major focus on skills development by the organisers.

There will be a free-to-attend, three-day programme aimed at sharing knowledge and upskilling attendees.

