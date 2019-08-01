Liberia: GOL, Ebid Sign U.S.$50 Million Loan Agreement

On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, the Government of Liberia (GoL) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Bank for Investment and Development signed a loan agreement to pave the country's Southeastern road.
The US$50 million is also expected to finance civil works of 50km of road construction between Barclayville-Klowne and Sasstown on the Southeastern corridor.
The southeastern road corridor, which stretches from Buchanan, Grand Bassa County to Grand Kru County is being considered as a "signature road project" that President George weah recently announced.
According to a release, the loan agreement signed during the EBID Board of Directors meeting at the bank headquarters in Lome, Togo is a major boost for the government roads development program.
Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management, Augustus J. Flomo, represented the GoL, while EBID President Bashir Mamman Ifo, represented the bank at the signing ceremony.
At the ceremony, Mr. Ifo expressed the bank continuous support to the development of Liberia, and committed the bank's pledged of working with Liberia for the project to succeed.
For Mr. Flomo, he also recounted the President and Government of Liberia commitment to the country's infrastructural development with emphasis on road construction.
Flomo said that the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development is meant to get over at least one million people out of poverty in the country.
Read the original article on Observer.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.