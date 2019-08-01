Liberia: Six Nimba Schools Failed WAEC in 'All Subjects'

Hundreds of students from nine government-owned and faith-based high schools in Nimba County have failed to pass at least one of the nine-subject examination administered by the Monrovia National office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The annual exam is the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for the 2018/2019 academic year.

Even though the six schools failed to meet the bench marks of WASSCE for this year, they have performed exceptionally well in previous exams.

The schools are Douplay Public High School, Electoral District #3; Sanniquellie Central High Extension (P.M.), District #1; Sawah Doe Memorial Public High School, District #5; Zekeh Memorial High School, District #6; Bahn Catawba High School, District #7; and Buutuo High School, District #5.

Students from the six schools in Nimba along with 40 other schools from different schools across the country, who all failed to pass a single subject, constitute a population of 12,329; representing 21.15 percent out of 39,580 candidates, who sat the examinations comprising 20,778 males and 18,802 females.

Out of the 46 schools who students failed the WASSCE, Montserrado County leads with 11 failing schools, followed by Grand Gedeh and Nimba counties, which are equally divided between the government-owned and privately-run schools.

Henceforth, the Minister of Education, Ansu D. Sonii has warned: "Schools in this category are not eligible to host any form of graduation/thanksgiving ceremony for academic year 2018/2019. We urge them to place their students into the next private (re-sitters) examinations category. Any school found violating this regulation will pay the fine of L$250,000 for each unauthorized student, who they would graduate."

Sonii said any student who failed WASSCE is not eligible to participate in graduation ceremony.

"Looking at this statistic, we will soon begin reviewing school licenses and teaching staff qualifications to avoid such a scenario from repeating itself. As for the government schools, we are putting measures in place to avoid this national embarrassment," Min. Sonii added.

Meanwhile, he has said the current statistics of the result released points to a significant improvement in the results as compared to last academic year.

According to Minister Sonii, current results show that 27,251 students, making up 68.85 percent, passed at least one subject of the examinations, while 12,329 students, constituting 21.15 percent, failed. Also, 8,714 candidates' results are being withheld for examination malpractices.

He said there was a jump in the total number of students, who passed with credits in five of the nine subjects, including Mathematics and English to 13 students, and 605 of the 651 schools recorded all candidates passing in at least one of the nine subjects.

For this year's WASSACE, 39,887 candidates registered from 651 schools, while only 39,580 candidates completed the examinations comprising 20,778 males and 18,802 females. Of the students who completed, 28,408 candidates represent 71.22 percent were private schools students and 11,479 representing 28.78 percent were public school students.

The WASSCE, which comprises nine subjects, was administered to 39,887 senior students between April and May 2019 at 237 centers nation-wide.