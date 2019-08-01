Liberia: New Civil Service Law On 'Status and Tenure' Under Review

-- Pres. Weah says it is 'constitution adherence'

A new law to refine and upgrade the morale of the Civil Service Agency (CSA) in deference to the 1986 Constitution has been submitted to the House of Representatives, known as the 'An Act to Establish the Civil Service Commission (CSC)."

President George Weah, in a communication to the House of Representatives dated July 17, 2019, but read and discussed on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the 47th day session, pointed out that the establishment of a CSC is in adherence to Article 89 of the 1986 Constitution.

Article 89 states: "Autonomous Public Commissions: The following Autonomous Public Commissions are hereby established A) Civil Service Commission; B) Election Commission; C) General Auditing Commission. The Legislature shall enact laws for the governance of these Commissions and create other agencies as may be necessary for the effective operation of government. The Commission, when established, shall be an independent and autonomous public commission, free in the execution of its objective and mandate, including the supervision and regulation of the full spectrum of the Liberian civil service and the public sector."

"Specifically, it will regulate the employment and working conditions of public servants, oversee hiring and promotions, enhance employees' career development and growth, and create fair and equal opportunities for all employees. Additionally, it will promote the Public Service values of honesty, integrity, objectivity and impartially in the work place; and implement standards and methodology for staff work plan and performance evaluation," President Weah wrote.

The president added: "Honorable Speaker, as we continue to reform and restructure our civil service for effective and efficient productivity, the enactment into law of this legislation will enable us realize and actualize our Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD). I therefore solicit your kind and timely consideration to enact into law this important legislation."

The Committees on Judiciary and Good Governance and Reform, chaired by Grand Kru County District #2 Representative J. Fonati Koffa and Nimba County District #8 Representative Larry Younquoi, have been tasked by the plenary of the House to review the CSC Act, and report in two weeks with the Committee on Judiciary being the lead. The motion was raised by Montserrado County District #2 Representative Jimmy Smith.

Composition

The Commission shall be composed of three Commissioners, all of whom shall be appointed by the president , with one to serve as commissioner-general and deputy commissioner-general for human resource policy and management and deputy commissioner-general for administration, finance and budget. The Commissioners shall be citizens of Liberia of proven integrity and experienced in public service, demonstrated academic achievement consisting of at least a master's degree in a discipline, and occupation related to one or more of the areas of the Commission.

That no two Commissioners shall hail from the same county; that there should be a gender sensitive Commission, and that the Commissioners shall be a non-partisan to prevent the Commission's agenda from being a political one.

Tenure

The Commissioner-General shall serve a term of seven years, whereas the other two deputy commissioners-general shall serve a term of five years each, and all may be reappointed for additional term, provided that a Commissioner shall not serve more than two terms, whether successive or separate.

Appointment

The President shall nominate, and with the consent of the Senate, appoint and commission members of the Commission, including the commissioner-general and deputy commissioner-general for human resource policy and management and deputy commissioner-general for administration, finance and budget. Where a commissioner dies, resigns or is removed from office, the President shall, within 30 days of the event that give rise to the vacancy, appoint another person to serve the remaining term of the deceased or resigned or removed Commissioner.