South Africa: Inside African Phoenix's R1.2 Billion Private Equity Gamble

analysis

African Phoenix Investments, the company that emerged when African Bank Investment Limited came out of business rescue, has set aside R1.2bn for a new private equity fund to invest in eight to 10 deals over the next three years. This investment will be unleashed in tranches of about R500m. The private equity fund already has at least two deals under due diligence.

Private equity has at times conjured up feelings of trepidation in investment circles because of its bad reputation.

Historically, private equity models were led by corporate raiders who acquired businesses, restructured them by introducing high levels of debt and dramatically reduced costs by cutting jobs. While investee businesses were saddled with crippling debt, private equity investors were pocketing controversial profits and consulting fees.

South Africa has its own disastrous private equity models.

Edcon, South Africa's largest clothing retailer, laboured under a crippling R25-billion debt load, embarked on mass retrenchments and battled to pay its suppliers since private equity firm Bain Capital bought it in 2007 for R25-billion.

Edcon is the struggling owner of Edgars, Jet, and CNA that has lost market share to its retail peers and recently received a more than R2-billion bailout from investors.

After pumping...