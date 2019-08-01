South Africa: Man Arrested After Allegedly Paying R10k to Have His Family Bombed

A North West man was arrested for the possession of a large quantity of explosives after he allegedly paid someone R10 000 to bomb his family.
Tau Lekoa, 58, appeared in the Orkney Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit and the Stabilisation Unit arrested him in Kanana on Sunday.
He faces charges of illegal possession of explosives and conspiracy to commit murder.
According to the police, the arrest was made after they received information that Lekoa had created a bomb and paid someone to plant it.
"Hawks members were directed to an empty shack where the suspect had allegedly hid powergel explosives, shock tube starters, shock tube assemblies and nitro cords, estimated to be worth approximately R1m," Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said.
The man is in custody and is expected to appear in court again for a bail application on August 8.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.