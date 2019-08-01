South Africa: Man Arrested After Allegedly Paying R10k to Have His Family Bombed

1 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A North West man was arrested for the possession of a large quantity of explosives after he allegedly paid someone R10 000 to bomb his family.

Tau Lekoa, 58, appeared in the Orkney Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit and the Stabilisation Unit arrested him in Kanana on Sunday.

He faces charges of illegal possession of explosives and conspiracy to commit murder.

According to the police, the arrest was made after they received information that Lekoa had created a bomb and paid someone to plant it.

"Hawks members were directed to an empty shack where the suspect had allegedly hid powergel explosives, shock tube starters, shock tube assemblies and nitro cords, estimated to be worth approximately R1m," Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said.

The man is in custody and is expected to appear in court again for a bail application on August 8.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

