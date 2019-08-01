South Africa: Missing Boy, 4, Found Dead At Western Cape Dam

The body of 4-year-old Kungawa Mazembe was found at a dam near St Helena Bay on Wednesday after his father reported him missing, Western Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant George Mjiwu said little Kungawa was last seen at about 10:00 on Tuesday by his father.

He had been playing in Melkbos Street outside his home in Laingville.

His father reported him missing on Tuesday night and a search party was launched in the hopes of finding the little boy, who was dressed warmly in a tracksuit top, jeans and gumboots.

Sadly, his body was found at the Laingville dam, not far from their home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have opened an inquest to investigate the circumstances of his death.

