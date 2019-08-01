South Africa: SA Rugby Reveals Youth Week Venues Until 2022

Cape Town — Die-hard rugby fans in several provinces throughout the country will experience top-class junior provincial rugby at its best in the next three years after SA Rugby on Monday revealed the host unions and venues for the SA Rugby Youth Week tournaments from 2020 to 2022.

The U18 SA Rugby Craven and Academy Weeks will play out at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth next year, before moving to Monument High School in Johannesburg in 2021 and Rondebosch Boys' High School in Cape Town in 2022.

The U13 SA Rugby Craven Week and U16 SA Rugby Grant Khomo Week will be staged at Jeppe High School in Johannesburg (2020), Durban High School (2021) and Diamantveld High School in Kimberley (2022) respectively, while the U16 and U18 SA Rugby Girls Weeks will be hosted at Jeppe High School in 2020 and 2021, and the HT Pelatona Projects Stadium in Welkom in 2022.

With Jeppe High School hosting the U16 and U18 SA Rugby Girls Weeks, as well as the U13 SA Rugby Craven Week and U16 SA Rugby Grant Khomo Week back-to-back next year, supporters in Johannesburg will be in for a treat.

The host unions for the U17 Sevens, the Learners with Special Education Needs (LSEN) Week and Iqhawe Week have also been confirmed, but the match venues are still to be confirmed.

The Golden Lions will host the Iqhawe Week for the next three years, as well as the LSEN Week in 2021, while the 2020 edition of the U17 Sevens and the 2022 LSEN Week will be hosted by South Western Districts.

Western Province will host the 2020 LSEN Week and 2021 U17 Sevens tournaments, and Griquas the 2022 edition of the U17 Sevens.

"We are delighted to be able to reveal the host unions for the SA Rugby Youth Week tournaments for the next three years," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

"Hosting such a large number of teams and players in these events every year can be a logistical challenge, and effective planning is vital to ensure that we maintain the high standards we strive for at all of our events. And this will certainly assist us in that regard.

"It is fantastic that rugby fans and families in so many provinces will have the opportunity to experience top class junior provincial rugby first hand, as these events form the cornerstone of South African rugby."

2020 SA Rugby Youth Weeks venues:

U18 SA Rugby Craven & Academy Weeks - Eastern Province (Nelson Mandela University, Port Elizabeth)

U13 SA Rugby Craven Week & U16 SA Rugby Grant Khomo Week - Golden Lions (Jeppe High School, Johannesburg)

U16 and U18 SA Rugby Girls Weeks - Golden Lions (Jeppe High School, Johannesburg)

U17 Sevens - SWD (venue TBC)

Iqhawe Week - Golden Lions (venue TBC)

LSEN Week - Western Province (venue TBC)

2021 SA Rugby Youth Weeks venues:

U18 SA Rugby Craven & Academy Weeks - Golden Lions (Monument High School, Johannesburg)

U13 SA Rugby Craven Week & U16 SA Rugby Grant Khomo Week - KwaZulu-Natal (Durban High School, Durban)

U16 and U18 SA Rugby Girls Weeks - Golden Lions (Jeppe High School, Johannesburg)

U17 Sevens - Western Province (venue TBC)

Iqhawe Week - Golden Lions (venue TBC)

LSEN Week - Golden Lions (venue TBC)

2022 SA Rugby Youth Weeks venues:

U18 SA Rugby Craven & Academy Weeks - Western Province (Rondebosch Boys' High School, Cape Town)

U16 and U18 SA Rugby Girls Weeks - Griffons (HT Pelatona Projects Stadium, Welkom)

U13 SA Rugby Craven Week & U16 SA Rugby Grant Khomo Week - Griquas (Diamantveld High School, Kimberley)

U17 Sevens - Griquas (venue TBC)

Iqhawe Week - Golden Lions (venue TBC)

LSEN Week - SWD (venue TBC)

Source: Sport24