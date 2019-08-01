Liberians Urged to Acquire Technical Skills

Liberians have been cautioned here to acquire technical, vocational and educational training (TVET) skills after high school before going for higher education because the world is challenging today and jobs are not secure.

GIZ sounded the caution Wednesday, 31 July during the closing program of a four - month training program of eight trainers that were taught based on nine modules planned in road construction and maintenance at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata, Margibi County.

During the program Wednesday, GIZ's Wanda Moennig expressed observation that everybody wants to send their children to acquire higher education.

But she warns that before you can do that after high school education, you must acquire some skills because the world is so challenging and people can get jobs today and lost them tomorrow.Madam Moennig cautions young people here to never give up in pursuing TVET education, saying "don't underestimate vocational trainings."She adds that people have to be trained in TVET in every county here.

According to Mr. William Zayzay, one of the instructors for the graduating Training of Trainers (TOTs), the graduates were taught based on nine modules that were planned in every aspect of road construction and maintenance as well as work readiness.

He says the graduates completed four months of TOTs which was competency - based.

BWI Principal Atty. Harris FombaTarnue says the project is very successful because it is done on time, noting that it has ended at a time training is about to start for young people from across Liberia in road maintenance and construction.

In a keynote speech, Assistant Education Minister for TVET Mr. SakuDukuly expresses thanks to GIZ for the support to the government, especially in the transport sector with specific emphasis on road maintenance and construction.He notes that road is a vital importance in order to make a nation grow and develop."Road infrastructure is the most important of all public assets in my opinion," he says.

Assistant Minister Dukuly expresses happiness that GIZ is planning in cooperation with government and stakeholders from the private sector to implement a 12 - month training program for road maintenance and construction for youth beginning September this year.

He names the Association of Liberian Construction Contractors (ALCC), Education Ministry, Public Works and the Swedish Embassy as institutions that GIZ is collaborating with for the program.

However, Mr. Dukuly reminds the graduates that they are considered the trailblazers of the program to usher in a new wave of skill workers in the transport sector.

According to Minister Dukuly, government looks forward to the graduates to lead the process of preparing young Liberians for the task ahead as government targets constructions of major highways which will create huge employment of people with the relevant skills.

Responding on behalf of the graduates, Mr. Moses Kolleh expresses sincere gratitude to the partners and government for the support, assuring them that they should expect nothing from the graduates but productivity.

He notes that what the supporters have done is not only to train eight persons, but their support will have trigger down effect on the beneficiaries' families far and near.The graduates gowned three key persons, including GIZ's Wanda Moennig and their instructor William Zayzay.