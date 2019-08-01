Malawi Women Football Winning Start in Cosafa

Malawi National Women's Football team on Wednesday left it late to beat Madagascar 2-0 in the opening fixture of this years Cosafa Women's Championship currently underway in South Africa.
Part of the action Malawi women football team: Perfect Start
Salome Vinkhumbo broke the deadlock in the 81st minute before Zainab Kapanda added the second three minutes to fu time.
Madagascar frustrated the Malawi particularly in the first half as forcing the Abel Mkandawire ladies fail to complete passes.
According to most of soccer commentators, the absence of professionals-the Chawinga sisters [Tabitha and Temwa] greatly contributed to the poor showing.
Head coach Mkandawire admitted Madagascar were a hard but to crack.
However, he expressed delightment with the win.
"It feels good to win the first game. Madagascar came hard on us because we also played against them last year but we managed to break them" he told Malawi FA website.
The team's next assignment is against favourites and hosts South Africa on Friday before completing group stage matches on August 5 against Comoros Islands who are appearing at the tournament for the first time.
In another match played on Wednesday in Group A, South Africa historically beat Comoros 17-0.
Read the original article on Nyasa Times.
