Malawi Dismisses Ebola Fears, Rules Out Border Closures

Government has ruled out closing its borders after a second person has died of ebola in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing the ebola death to 1800 in the mineral rich country.

Malango: No travel restrictions

Ministry of Health public relations officer Joshua Malango, however, says a robust monitoring program for the detection of the killer disease is in place.

"The ministry therefore would like to advise the general public that there are no travel restrictions between Malawi and all its immediate neighbours as such trade and commerce should continue as such," Malango said.

Goma is the second largest city of the DRC and is seen as gateway to the outside world because of its intense international flights as a buzzing international trade centre.

Malango however said the ministry of Health will continue to update the nation whenever it is necessary to do so.

"... [The ministry] would like to plead with all Malawians to confirm any information related to the public health before raising unnecessary alarms," Malango said.

He said DFiD and Unicef has provided Malawi with 478000 Sterling Pounds to help with ebola prevention and preparedness programs.

He said the funds will among other things be used to train 500 healthcare workers in border districts and ports of entry and Dowa, Lilongwe and Blantyre.