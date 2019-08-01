South Africa: Tragedy As One of Khayelitsha's Quadruplets Dies

A Khayelitsha mother who gave birth to quadruplets last year was struck by tragedy when one of the children died.
Inga Mafenuka made headlines when she gave birth to two girls and two boys at Tygerberg Hospital in July 2018.
Neighbour, Stella Booi, confirmed to News24 that one of the children had died and said the family was devastated. She also said the three children were receiving medical attention in hospital.
The children, Bubele, Buchule, Bunono and Bungcwele, celebrated their first birthday last month.
According to EWN, Booi said the babies' mother and grandmother called her frantically on Thursday morning saying Bubele Mafenuka was ill and needed to get to a hospital urgently.
The publication reported that Bubele - who had been suffering from diarrhoea - was declared dead at a local clinic after a neighbour rushed the child there.
On July 10, KFM hosted the mother and her four children for their birthday celebration.
Community Chest donated R35 000 towards a bursary for Mafenuka's studies, City Vision reported.
She is studying towards a national diploma in information technology.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.