South Africa: SARS Mop-Up Under Way As Two Key Executives Placed On Precautionary Suspension

The cleanup at SARS is starting to kick in, seven months after the release of the final report of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance.
On Wednesday 31 July SARS announced it was placing two key executives, Hlengani Mathebula and Luther Lebelo, on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary processes with regard to allegations of serious misconduct.
In March and September 2017, Mathebula released media statements, penned by Lebelo and signed off by the then SARS commissioner, Tom Moyane, attacking Judge Dennis Davis, chair of the Davis Tax Committee. This followed comments Judge Davis had made at a conference in Cape Town in 2017 on tax evasion and illicit financial flows that was organised by the Alternative Information Development Centre.
The statements by Mathebula and Lebelo claimed Judge Davis had fabricated evidence and had made himself "party to a systematically orchestrated narrative" intended to undermined Moyane's leadership.
The media releases also stated that it was "of paramount importance to note that it would seem that Judge Davis has for some time now behaved in a manner that could be perceived as advocating a veiled strategy to mobilise a possibility of a tax revolt by taxpayers...
