Rwanda: Magnificent Kigali Arena Set for Inauguration

The multi-million-dollar arena boasts 13 cafeteria and restaurants, six changing rooms for teams, two rooms for the coaching staff, one fitness centre, a media hall, and a modern doping control room.

The Kigali Arena, a magnificent sports and events facility, is complete and ready for inauguration.

Located just outside the Amahoro National Stadium in Remera, the state-of-the-art arena, with a 10,000-seat capacity, is among the top 10 indoor sports venues on the continent, and the biggest in the Eastern Africa region.

The complex sits on a 28,000 square-metre piece of land, with a parking lot that can accommodate over 600 vehicles.

It comprises four main entrance zones; the general entrance, the VIP entrance, the media entrance and teams entrance.

Speaking to The New Times, Ugur Murat Altun, the Chief Technical Officer for the project, said that construction works were completed by July 5 except for the parking area that was finalised later.

"It took less than six months to construct this facility, it is now ready for inauguration," the Turkish engineer said during an exclusive tour on Friday.

Construction works started on January 18.

However, when asked about the inauguration day, he said that "it is an administrative aspect," referring Times Sport to the Ministry for Sports and Culture.

At one time during construction, the complex had a total of 1,700 workers - 1,200 locals and 500 Turkish workers.

Guy Rurangayire, the sports director at the Ministry for Sports and Culture, said the ministry will communicate the inauguration date in due course. But, inside sources told this publication that the arena could be opened next month.

The multibillion arena boasts 13 cafeteria and restaurants, six changing rooms for teams, two rooms for the coaching staff, one fitness centre, a media hall, and a modern doping control room.

It is expected that Kigali Arena will host the 2021FIBA Men's Africa Basketball Championship following Rwanda's successful bid last month to host the championships.

Once open, the arena will not only host sports events, but also concerts, conferences and exhibitions.