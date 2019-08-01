South Africa: Caster Semenya Out of the Running - but Not the Battle

Caster Semenya may not be eligible to defend her 800m world title at the Doha Championships after a Swiss court overruled its initial decision that effectively allowed her to continue running, but the athlete will not let the latest setback foil her fight to compete freely as a woman.
The war between Caster Semenya and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) took another twist on Tuesday 30 July when the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) overturned its initial decision to force the IAAF to temporarily suspend the implementation of its regulations relating to female runners with high testosterone levels or differences of sexual development (DSD).
This means, with no date set yet to hear her appeal, Semenya won't be able to defend her 800m world title at the Doha World Championships in September.
Responding to the decision through her public relations team, Semenya said:
"I am very disappointed to be kept from defending my hard-earned title, but this will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all the female athletes concerned."
The IAAF welcomed the Swiss court's decision, saying: "This decision creates much-needed parity and clarity for all athletes as they prepare for the World...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
