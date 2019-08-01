Congo-Kinshasa: Third Positive Ebola Diagnosis in Goma, 15 Persons Quarantined

Photo: Eugene Kabambi/WHO
Ebola vaccination in Vighole.
1 August 2019
By Michael Tantoh

One person has died, a third diagnosis reported and 15 persons quarantined in Goma, reports News24. The World Health Organization says it is collaborating with the government of the DRC, other United Nations agencies, partners and communities in further scaling up the response and preparedness measures.

As of 29 July 2019, the Ministry of Health of the DRC has reported 2 687 cases (2 593 confirmed and 94 probable) with 1 803 deaths and over 770 survivors.

The World Health Organization says Over 5000 health workers have been vaccinated against Ebola in Goma. Health centres have been provided with training and equipment to improve infection prevention and control. Screenings at border crossings have been reinforced & 24hr monitoring implemented at the airport. With the virus spreading, experts are voicing concern about the growing risk to neighboring countries.

Uganda has had three imported cases of Ebola and while it has successfully contained the spread of the disease, WHO experts warn of the potential dangers should the virus enter South Sudan, which is a particularly vulnerable, unstable country. There are also fears it could spread to the nine countries bordering DR Congo.

